Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red

Take a look at the stunning photos that went viral today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 06, 2022, 10:21 PM IST

Celebrities today were seen dressed to the nines. While some shared pictures on social media, some posed for the photographers. Overall, it was a successful day for spotting your favourite celebrities.

1. Sussanne Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni

Sussanne Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni
1/6

Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni were seen out and about today and they also posed for paps.

2. Ibrahim Ali Khan looks amazing in red

Ibrahim Ali Khan looks amazing in red
2/6

Ibrahim Ali Khan was today seen wearing a red shirt, a pair of funky shoes and black pants.

3. Ananya Panday stuns in casuals

Ananya Panday stuns in casuals
3/6

Liger star Ananya Panday was spotted wearing a casual outfit and it looked amazing on her.

4. Nikki Tamboli poses for paps

Nikki Tamboli poses for paps
4/6

Tv actress and Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli always makes it a point to pose well whenever paps spot her and she did the same today too!

5. Karan Johar wears printed blazer

Karan Johar wears printed blazer
5/6

Karan Johar today was seen wearing a printed blazer and he accessorised with a silver pendant.

6. Shahid Kapoor looks uber-cool

Shahid Kapoor looks uber-cool
6/6

In his cool outfit, Shahid Kapoor posed really well for paps in Mumbai.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for over 600 medical officer posts, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.