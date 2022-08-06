Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red

Take a look at the stunning photos that went viral today.
Celebrities today were seen dressed to the nines. While some shared pictures on social media, some posed for the photographers. Overall, it was a successful day for spotting your favourite celebrities.
1. Sussanne Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni
Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni were seen out and about today and they also posed for paps.
2. Ibrahim Ali Khan looks amazing in red
Ibrahim Ali Khan was today seen wearing a red shirt, a pair of funky shoes and black pants.
3. Ananya Panday stuns in casuals
Liger star Ananya Panday was spotted wearing a casual outfit and it looked amazing on her.
4. Nikki Tamboli poses for paps
Tv actress and Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli always makes it a point to pose well whenever paps spot her and she did the same today too!
5. Karan Johar wears printed blazer
Karan Johar today was seen wearing a printed blazer and he accessorised with a silver pendant.
6. Shahid Kapoor looks uber-cool
In his cool outfit, Shahid Kapoor posed really well for paps in Mumbai.