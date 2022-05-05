Viral Photos of the Day: Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor rock casual outfits

Here are the most trending photos of the celebrities from the city of Mumbai on May 5.
On Thursday, May 5, various celebrities were snapped at different places in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor and Nikki Tamboli were spotted outside their gyms, whereas Sushmita Sen, Shraddha Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor stunned in their casuals. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen, who made her comeback with a powerful act in the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, was seen in an all-black outfit at a clinic in Khar.
2. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor, who has an exciting line-up of films including Mili, Good Luck Jerry, and Bawaal, was spotted outside her gym in Bandra.
3. Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen next romancing Ranbir Kapoor in an untitled Luv Ranjan rom-com, was snapped in a floral dress in Bandra.
4. Nikki Tamboli
Popular television actress Nikki Tamboli, who has participated in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, was clicked outside her gym in Bandra.
5. Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor, who is set to make his debut in the Amazon Prime India series Farzi helmed by Raj & DK, was spotted in casuals in Bandra.