Viral Photos of the Day: Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor rock casual outfits

Here are the most trending photos of the celebrities from the city of Mumbai on May 5.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 05, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

On Thursday, May 5, various celebrities were snapped at different places in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor and Nikki Tamboli were spotted outside their gyms, whereas Sushmita Sen, Shraddha Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor stunned in their casuals. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen
1/5

Sushmita Sen, who made her comeback with a powerful act in the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, was seen in an all-black outfit at a clinic in Khar.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
2/5

Janhvi Kapoor, who has an exciting line-up of films including Mili, Good Luck Jerry, and Bawaal, was spotted outside her gym in Bandra.

3. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor
3/5

Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen next romancing Ranbir Kapoor in an untitled Luv Ranjan rom-com, was snapped in a floral dress in Bandra.

4. Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli
4/5

Popular television actress Nikki Tamboli, who has participated in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, was clicked outside her gym in Bandra.

5. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor
5/5

Shahid Kapoor, who is set to make his debut in the Amazon Prime India series Farzi helmed by Raj & DK, was spotted in casuals in Bandra.

