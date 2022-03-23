Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Kunal Kemmu and others give major OOTD goals

Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu gave major OOTD goals with their perfect outfits.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 23, 2022, 09:07 PM IST

On Wednesday, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu gave major OOTD goals with her perfect outfits. Meanwhile, Sonal Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were looking adorable together.

1. Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja
1/5

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja gave major couple goals on Wednesday. They were looking adorable together. The actress was seen wearing a navy blue pant-suit.

2. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi
2/5

Gorgeous Huma Qureshi was seen wearing a satin white shirt and denim pants.

3. Kunal Khemmu

Kunal Khemmu
3/5

Kunal Khemmu opted for an all-black look, he was looking so handsome on Wednesday.  

4. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon
4/5

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon can stun her fans even in very simple attire, her Wednesday look proved the same.

5. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor
5/5

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was looking super cool in a casual cream shirt and black pants.

