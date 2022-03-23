trendingPhotosDetail

Viral Photos of the Day: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Kunal Kemmu and others give major OOTD goals

Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu gave major OOTD goals with their perfect outfits.

On Wednesday, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu gave major OOTD goals with her perfect outfits. Meanwhile, Sonal Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were looking adorable together.

1. Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja

1/5 Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja gave major couple goals on Wednesday. They were looking adorable together. The actress was seen wearing a navy blue pant-suit.

2. Huma Qureshi

2/5 Gorgeous Huma Qureshi was seen wearing a satin white shirt and denim pants.

3. Kunal Khemmu

3/5 Kunal Khemmu opted for an all-black look, he was looking so handsome on Wednesday.

4. Raveena Tandon

4/5 Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon can stun her fans even in very simple attire, her Wednesday look proved the same.

5. Anil Kapoor