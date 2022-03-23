Viral Photos of the Day: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Kunal Kemmu and others give major OOTD goals

Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu gave major OOTD goals with their perfect outfits.
On Wednesday, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu gave major OOTD goals with her perfect outfits. Meanwhile, Sonal Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were looking adorable together.
1. Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja gave major couple goals on Wednesday. They were looking adorable together. The actress was seen wearing a navy blue pant-suit.
2. Huma Qureshi
Gorgeous Huma Qureshi was seen wearing a satin white shirt and denim pants.
3. Kunal Khemmu
Kunal Khemmu opted for an all-black look, he was looking so handsome on Wednesday.
4. Raveena Tandon
Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon can stun her fans even in very simple attire, her Wednesday look proved the same.
5. Anil Kapoor
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was looking super cool in a casual cream shirt and black pants.