Viral Photos of the Day: Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu and others give major fashion goals

Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, and Sushmita Sen gave us major fashion goals.
On Tuesday, Bollywood stars were seen having a busy day. Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dasani were promoting their upcoming film Nikamma. Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu and Sushmita Sen gave us major fashion goals.
1. Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen was looking stunning in casuals, she was seen smiling at the cameras.
2. Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty was looking stylish in a yellow crop top and printed slit skirt.
3. Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu was looking gorgeous in a beautiful skirt in a crop top.
4. Darshan Kumar
Darshan Kumar was seen promoting Aashram 3 in a black blazer and pants.
5. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor was seen waving at the cameras in green tights and top.
6. Abhimanyu Dasani
Abhimanyu Dasani was spotted in a green outfit while promoting his film Nikamma.
7. Aayush Sharma
Actor Aayush Sharma was giving us fashion goals in the blue shirt.