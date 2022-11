Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal were setting couple goals while posing for the paps.

On Monday, Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Hegde were looking beautiful in casual outfits. They were seen setting the fashion bar high. Take a look:

1. Kriti Sanon

1/6 Kriti Sanon was looking beautiful in a black outfit, she was seen flaunting her beautiful smile.

2. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

2/6 Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal were giving us major couple goals while posing for the cameras.

3. Shehnaaz Gill

3/6 Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the airport, she never fails to impress us with her cuteness.

4. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

4/6 Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma were giving us fashion goals in casuals at Mumbai airport.

5. Karisma Kapoor

5/6 Karisma Kapoor was seen waving at the cameras in the black outfit.

6. Pooja Hegde