Viral Photos of the day: Shahid Kapoor steps out for dinner date with Mira Rajput

On one side Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her daughter. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor got papped with Mira Rajput.

The paparazzi got no chills, and they were on duty to capture all of your favourite celebs. Let's take a look at your favourites that got papped in the day. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Nora Fatehi

1/5 The Dilbar of Bollywood Nora Fatehi was spotted judging Dance Deewane Juniors.

2. Karan Kundrra

2/5 The most lovable Punjabi gabru Karan Kundrra was also spotted shooting for Dance Deewane Juniors.

3. Shilpa Shetty with daughter Samisha

3/5 Actress Shilpa Shetty was also spotted in the city, fulfiling her mommy duties with cute little Samisha.

4. Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

4/5 Here we have one of the 'perfect couples' of Bollywood. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were spotted in the city, and together they emote love.

5. Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput