Viral Photos of the Day: Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh promote upcoming films

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were seen promoting their film Jersey.

  • Apr 20, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

Bollywood actors including Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh are busy promoting their upcoming films these days. For the promotions, they wear stylish outfits and give goals to their fans. 

The photos of cebs often go viral on social media, take a look:

 

1. Saif Ali Khan

On Wednesday, Saif Ali Khan was seen waving at the camera in casual t-shirt and denim pants.

2. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh was looking gorgeous in a beautiful pink dress while flaunting her smile.

3. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn was seen promoting his film Runway 34 in a white shirt and denim pants.

4. Shahid Kapoor- Mrunal Thakur

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were seen promoting their upcoming film Jersey. They were looking stunning in their outfits.

5. Kiara Advani

Shershaah actress Kiara Advani was looking very pretty in a white tank top.

