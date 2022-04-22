Viral Photos of the Day: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput celebrate Jersey release, Kiara Advani poses for paps

Here are the most trending photos of the celebrities snapped by the paparazzi on Friday, April 22.
On Friday, April 22, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput celebrated the release of Jersey, while Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted promoting their upcoming flick Runway 34. Check out the most viral photos of the day here. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput celebrate Jersey release
The power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput headed to the restaurant Joshi House for their brunch to celebrate the Jersey release and were spotted by the shutterbugs.
2. Kareena Kapoor Khan in casuals
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be seen next in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in August, was photographed outside her residence in casuals.
3. Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh promote Runway 34
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh were seen promoting their upcoming aerial investigative thriller Runway 34 scheduled to release on April 29.
4. Palak Tiwari-Aditya Seal launch new music video
The Bijlee Bijlee sensation Palak Tiwari and Tum Bin 2 actor Aditya Seal launched their new song Mangta Hai Kya, a recreation of Rangeela's song from 1995.
5. Kiara Advani poses for paparazzi
Kiara Advani, who will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, posed happily for the paparazzi outside the production firm Maddock Studios' office.