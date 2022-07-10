Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans on Eid, Ananya Panday looks chic in casuals

Here's how your favourite celebrities spent their Sunday in Mumbai. Check out the most trending photos from July 10.

On Bakrid 2022, Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam Khan greeted paps outside Mannat, and Mahesh Bhatt was seen leaving Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's home on Sunday, July 10. Here are the most viral photos of the day. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans outside Mannat

1/6 On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2022, Shah Rukh Khan continued his Eid tradition and greeted hundreds of fans outside his home Mannat.

2. AbRam Khan joins the Pathaan actor

2/6 Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan also joined the Pathaan actor as both of them waved at fans outside Mannat on Bakrid 2022.

3. Mahesh Bhatt snapped outside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's home

3/6 As Alia Bhatt came home after wrapping up her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot, her father Mahesh Bhatt visited her home with Ranbir Kapoor.

4. Parineeti Chopra in all-black outfit

4/6 Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen next in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani, was seen in an all-black outfit.

5. Uorfi Javed wears saree and blouse

5/6 The Bigg Boss OTT participant Uorfi Javed was seen wearing a yellow saree paired with a blue little blouse and was heavily trolled for her outfit.

6. Ananya Panday looks chic in casuals