Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan stuns in casuals, Adivi Sesh promotes Major

Here are the most trending images of the celebrities from Mumbai on Wednesday, June 1.
On Wednesday, June 1, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted outside a dubbing studio, Adivi Sesh was photographed promoting his upcoming film, Major. Here are the viral photos of the day. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan was seen hiding his face with a black umbrella as he was caught by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio. The Pathaan actor wore a casual tee with shorts and sneakers, along with a pair of sunglasses.
2. Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed again made a weird fashion statement when she wore a bra shaped in a glove-sized outfit. The Bigg Boss OTT actress was once again targeted by the online trolls for her crazy clothing choice.
3. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, was snapped outside the gym as she flaunted her toned abs in her gym outfit of green-shaded pants and a white sports bra, pairing it up with a cool cap.
4. Adivi Sesh
Adivi Sesh was seen promoting his upcoming release Major in which the Telugu star plays the 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, in the biographical war drama film slated to release on June 3.
5. Tara Sutaria
The Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria launched the Pocketful O’Stories 3.0 book featuring 400 crowdsourced tales about love, passion, and romance written by famous author Durjoy Dutta.
6. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
The lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were also spotted in Mumbai. Rakul was last seen in two major flops - John Abraham's Attack and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34.