Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Bollywood stars, on Wednesday, had a busy day and were seen promoting their films.

  • Jul 05, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in a blue hoodie when he came back from America with his family. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was seen grooving and promoting his film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Take a look:

1. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi
1/6

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted at the airport in all black look.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
2/6

Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a blue hoodie when he arrived at the airport. 

3. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
3/6

Kartik Aaryan was seen dancing while promoting his film Satyaprem Ki Katha which also stars Kiara Advani. 

4. Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty
4/6

Shamita Shetty was also spotted in casuals at the airport while carrying a bag.

5. Giorgia Andriani

Giorgia Andriani
5/6

Giorgia Andriani was looking hot in shorts and a hoodie when she came out for a walk with her dog.

6. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi
6/6

Huma Qureshi was seen promoting her film Tarla in Mumbai.

 

