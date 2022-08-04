Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals

On Thursday, August 4, various celebrities were spotted at different corners of Mumbai. Check out their photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 04, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan returned from the Europe schedule of the Dunki shoot and Deepika Padukone owned an event in Mumbai wearing a classy black saree. Here are the most viral photos of the day. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai
1/7

Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai after completing the Europe schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and was photographed by the paparazzi.

2. Deepika Padukone in black saree

Deepika Padukone in black saree
2/7

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in Pathaan, attended an event in Mumbai wearing a classy black saree and looked like a royal queen.

3. Ananya Panday seen outside salon

Ananya Panday seen outside salon
3/7

Ananya Panday, who will be seen next in Vijay Deverakonda-led sports drama Liger, was spotted outside a salon in Bandra.

4. Sunny Leone in casuals

Sunny Leone in casuals
4/7

Sunny Leone, who made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller Jism 2, was spotted in casuals and looked uber-cool.

5. Shanaya Kapoor spotted outside clinic

Shanaya Kapoor spotted outside clinic
5/7

Shanaya Kapoor, who will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar-produced Bedhadak, was snapped outside a clinic in Bandra.

6. Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma at Darlings screening

Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma at Darlings screening
6/7

Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma attended the screening of Darlings starring Alia Bhatt in the leading role, who has also debuted as a producer with the film.

7. Team Raksha Bandhan

Team Raksha Bandhan
7/7

Akshay Kumar promoted Raksha Bandhan with other cast members Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Ghevar at Rs 25,000 per kg! Agra shop's special dish will blow your mind
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.