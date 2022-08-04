Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals

On Thursday, August 4, various celebrities were spotted at different corners of Mumbai. Check out their photos.

Shah Rukh Khan returned from the Europe schedule of the Dunki shoot and Deepika Padukone owned an event in Mumbai wearing a classy black saree. Here are the most viral photos of the day. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai

1/7 Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai after completing the Europe schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and was photographed by the paparazzi.

2. Deepika Padukone in black saree

2/7 Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in Pathaan, attended an event in Mumbai wearing a classy black saree and looked like a royal queen.

3. Ananya Panday seen outside salon

3/7 Ananya Panday, who will be seen next in Vijay Deverakonda-led sports drama Liger, was spotted outside a salon in Bandra.

4. Sunny Leone in casuals

4/7 Sunny Leone, who made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller Jism 2, was spotted in casuals and looked uber-cool.

5. Shanaya Kapoor spotted outside clinic

5/7 Shanaya Kapoor, who will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar-produced Bedhadak, was snapped outside a clinic in Bandra.

6. Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma at Darlings screening

6/7 Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma attended the screening of Darlings starring Alia Bhatt in the leading role, who has also debuted as a producer with the film.

7. Team Raksha Bandhan