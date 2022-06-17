Viral Photos of the Day: Esha Gupta, Urfi Javed stun paps with their sizzling looks

On one side Esha Gupta sets fitness and fashion goals with her appearance. On the other side, Urfi Javed showed her gracious side in a sexy avatar.

Friday has turned out to be a decent day for celeb spotting. However, it was Esha Gupta and Urfi Javed that became the hottest celebs of the day. However, let's check out other guests too. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Esha Gupta

1/6 We start our list that sends out motivation to be fit and fabulous. Esha Gupta was spotted outside her gym, and as usual, she dazzled the lens with her grace.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

2/6 Janhvi Kapoor was looking enchanting in her blue dress. The actress was spotted promoting her upcoming film, Goodluck Jerry.

3. Aamir Khan

3/6 The Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan was also spotted in the city. Like Anil Kapoor, he also doesn't know to age.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

4/6 Here Laal Singh Chaddha's love aka Kareena Kapoor Khan is posing gracefully for her female fan.

5. Urfi Javed

5/6 Here comes the stunner of the day, Urfi Javed was spotted near an eatery, and she distributed umbrellas and raincoats to media photographers.

6. Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani