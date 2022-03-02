Viral Photos of the Day: See how Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani and others spent their day

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were busy promoting their film ' Radhe Shyam', they were spotted together at the trailer launch.
On Wednesday, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were seen promoting their film ' Radhe Shyam'. Meanwhile, Alaya F attended her Kathak class and Disha Patani was looking gorgeous in a black crop top.
Take a look:
1. Prabhas-Pooja Hegde
'Radhe Shyam' stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were seen together at the trailer launch.
2. Disha Patani
Gorgeous Disha Patani was seen flaunting her curves in a black crop top and pants.
3. Alaya F
Alaya F was spotted outside Kathak class, she was looking gorgeous in a blue-white printed suit.
4. Diana Penty
Diana Penty on Wednesday was spotted in a nude colour top and black pants. She was looking extremely beautiful in the outfit.
5. Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan was spotted in a casual t-shirt outside at Dharma office.