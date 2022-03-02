Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: See how Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani and others spent their day

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were busy promoting their film ' Radhe Shyam', they were spotted together at the trailer launch.

  • Mar 02, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

On Wednesday, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were seen promoting their film ' Radhe Shyam'. Meanwhile, Alaya F attended her Kathak class and Disha Patani was looking gorgeous in a black crop top.

Take a look:

1. Prabhas-Pooja Hegde

'Radhe Shyam' stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were seen together at the trailer launch.

2. Disha Patani

Gorgeous Disha Patani was seen flaunting her curves in a black crop top and pants.

3. Alaya F

Alaya F was spotted outside Kathak class, she was looking gorgeous in a blue-white printed suit.

4. Diana Penty

Diana Penty on Wednesday was spotted in a nude colour top and black pants. She was looking extremely beautiful in the outfit.

5. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan was spotted in a casual t-shirt outside at Dharma office.

