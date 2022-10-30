Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday were giving us major fashion goals.

  DNA Web Team
  Oct 30, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

On Sunday, Bollywood celebs Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Farah Khan, and others arrived for the Double XL screening. While Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday were giving us major fashion goals.

Take a look:

1. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi was looking stunning in a blue outfit while promoting her film Double XL.

2. Sonakshi Sinha

Double XL star Sonakshi Sinha was spotted in a casual denim jacket, black t-shirt and pants. 

3. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria never fails to impress us with her style and grace. She was spotted outside a salon on Sunday.

4. Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan was spotted in a denim kurta and black bottoms at Double XL screening. 

5. Ananya Panday

Birthday girl Ananya Panday was looking beautiful as she recreated Kareena Kapoor's Poo look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

6. Double XL Screening

Celebs were seen posing with each other when arrived for Double XL screening. 

