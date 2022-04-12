Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan, Divya Kumar Khosla set the fashion bar high

Sara Ali Khan and Divya Kumar Khosla were seen wearing white outfits while Tiger Shroff was giving major 'cool dude' vibes.

  • DNA webdesk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 12, 2022, 09:33 PM IST

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebs were seen giving us major fashion goals. Sara Ali Khan and Divya Kumar Khosla were seen wearing white outfits while Tiger Shroff was giving major 'cool dude' vibes.

Take a look:

1. Riddhima Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor
1/5

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor arrived at Mumbai airport with her family for her brother's rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt.

2. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
2/5

Sara Ali Khan was looking beautiful when she stepped out in gorgeous white suit.

3. Divya Kumar Khosla

Divya Kumar Khosla
3/5

Divya Kumar Khosla gave major fashion goals in white dress. She was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai.

4. Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty
4/5

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted in a white t-shirt and a cap. She was looking pretty in her outfit.

5. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff
5/5

Tiger Shroff was seen posing for the cameras with his sunglasses on.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.