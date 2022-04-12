Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan, Divya Kumar Khosla set the fashion bar high

Sara Ali Khan and Divya Kumar Khosla were seen wearing white outfits while Tiger Shroff was giving major 'cool dude' vibes.
Take a look:
1. Riddhima Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor arrived at Mumbai airport with her family for her brother's rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt.
2. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan was looking beautiful when she stepped out in gorgeous white suit.
3. Divya Kumar Khosla
Divya Kumar Khosla gave major fashion goals in white dress. She was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai.
4. Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty was spotted in a white t-shirt and a cap. She was looking pretty in her outfit.
5. Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff was seen posing for the cameras with his sunglasses on.