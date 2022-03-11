Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan pose for shutterbugs, Vidya Balan begins 'Jalsa' promotions

Friday has been an eventful day for Bollywood. Let's take a look at all the celebrities who got papped throughout the day.

  • Mar 11, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

From movie promotions to production meetings, several A-listers were spotted in the city. Let's start with the list, shall we? (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Let's begin with the list with a cute, bubbly face. The 'Roohi' actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport. 

2. Akshay Kumar

Here comes Khiladi Kumar who is busy promoting his upcoming entertainer 'Bachchhan Pandey.'

3. Vidya Balan

The 'Sherni' actress Vidya Balan was spotted kick-starting the promotions of his upcoming film 'Jalsa.'

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood's very own Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her mother Babita in the city.

5. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was also spotted in the city, looking cool in his white tee. The actor is geared up to amaze his audience by playing inspector Vikram in the 'Vikram Vedha' Hindi remake. 

6. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan

Here's one special moment of the day. Varun Dhawan was spotted with South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj (from Raj and DK). Their spotting indicates a mighty collab, which can be the best thing their fans could ask for. 

7. Kartik Aaryan

Here comes the 'Shehzada,' Kartik Aaryan. The actor was looking uber-cool in his white hoodie sweatshirt, and his fans can't wait for his next big 'Dhamaka.'

8. Alia Bhatt

We started our list with a cute face, and we are ending our photo collection with another cute personality that never fails to impress. Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city and her fans were eagerly waiting for their 'Gangubai.'

