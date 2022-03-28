Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan attends IIFA 2022 press conference, Vijay Deverakonda steps out with family

Fans of celebrities in the entertainment industry line up all day to catch a peek of their favorites. It could be to find out how they spent their day, or simply to catch a glimpse of them smiling or doing something they enjoy. Here are a few photos of your favourite actors who were seen out and about today to view the highlights of the day.