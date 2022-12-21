Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus

It's been a busy day for the paparazzi. Let's check out the celebrities captured by our photographers.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 21, 2022, 11:41 PM IST

On one side, team Cirkus were busy promoting the film in the city's college. On the other side, Anushka Sharma announced her association with well-known brand. Let's check out celebrities spotted throughout the city. (Images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
1/5

We start our list with funky, cool Ranveer Singh. The actor was spotted promoting his next entertainer in college. 

2. Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty
2/5

Next, we have the master of masala entertainers, Rohit Shetty. The director also joined the cast to promote his next directorial. 

3. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde
3/5

Of course, how can we forget the beautiful leading lady of the film? Pooja Hegde was also spotted promoting Cirkus with the team. 

4. The Pitchers- Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan, Arunabh Kumar

The Pitchers- Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan, Arunabh Kumar
4/5

Let's move on to the master entrepreneurs. The wolf-pack of Pitchers, Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan and Arunabh Kumar were spotted attending special screening of Pitchers S2. 

5. Ridhi Dogra- Abhishek Banerjee

Ridhi Dogra- Abhishek Banerjee
5/5

We end our list with the newest member of Pitchers, Ridhi Dogra. Also, we had Bhati aka Abhishek Banerjee at Pitchers Season 2 screening. 

