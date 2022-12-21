Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus

It's been a busy day for the paparazzi. Let's check out the celebrities captured by our photographers.

On one side, team Cirkus were busy promoting the film in the city's college. On the other side, Anushka Sharma announced her association with well-known brand. Let's check out celebrities spotted throughout the city. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)