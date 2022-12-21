Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus

It's been a busy day for the paparazzi. Let's check out the celebrities captured by our photographers.
On one side, team Cirkus were busy promoting the film in the city's college. On the other side, Anushka Sharma announced her association with well-known brand. Let's check out celebrities spotted throughout the city. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ranveer Singh
We start our list with funky, cool Ranveer Singh. The actor was spotted promoting his next entertainer in college.
2. Rohit Shetty
Next, we have the master of masala entertainers, Rohit Shetty. The director also joined the cast to promote his next directorial.
3. Pooja Hegde
Of course, how can we forget the beautiful leading lady of the film? Pooja Hegde was also spotted promoting Cirkus with the team.
4. The Pitchers- Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan, Arunabh Kumar
Let's move on to the master entrepreneurs. The wolf-pack of Pitchers, Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan and Arunabh Kumar were spotted attending special screening of Pitchers S2.
5. Ridhi Dogra- Abhishek Banerjee
We end our list with the newest member of Pitchers, Ridhi Dogra. Also, we had Bhati aka Abhishek Banerjee at Pitchers Season 2 screening.