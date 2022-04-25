Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar give major OOTD goals

Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani actor Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar were seen giving major fashion goals in unique outfits.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 25, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

On Monday, Bollywood celebs impressed us with their super cool new looks. Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani actor Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar were seen giving major fashion goals in unique outfits. Meanwhile, Runway 34  actress Rakul Preet Singh looked glamorous in an off-shoulder outfit.

Take a look:

1. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh
1/6

Rakul Preet Singh was looking super cool in an off-shoulder outfit while promoting her upcoming film Runway 34.

2. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor
2/6

On Monday, gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the paps' favourite, was looking very pretty while posing for the cameras.

3. Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta
3/6

Esha Gupta was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. She was wearing crop top and yoga pants

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
4/6

Alia Bhatt was spotted in a white printed longs shirt and shorts at Mumbai's Kalina airport.

5. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
5/6

Ranveer Singh never fails to impress us with his unique outfits. He was seen wearing a colourful yellow pants and shirts.

6. Karan Johar

Karan Johar
6/6

Karan Johar was giving major fashion goals in a printed black and grey outfit.

