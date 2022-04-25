Viral Photos of the Day: Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar give major OOTD goals

Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani actor Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar were seen giving major fashion goals in unique outfits.
On Monday, Bollywood celebs impressed us with their super cool new looks. Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani actor Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar were seen giving major fashion goals in unique outfits. Meanwhile, Runway 34 actress Rakul Preet Singh looked glamorous in an off-shoulder outfit.
Take a look:
1. Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh was looking super cool in an off-shoulder outfit while promoting her upcoming film Runway 34.
2. Kareena Kapoor
On Monday, gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the paps' favourite, was looking very pretty while posing for the cameras.
3. Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. She was wearing crop top and yoga pants
4. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt was spotted in a white printed longs shirt and shorts at Mumbai's Kalina airport.
5. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh never fails to impress us with his unique outfits. He was seen wearing a colourful yellow pants and shirts.
6. Karan Johar
Karan Johar was giving major fashion goals in a printed black and grey outfit.