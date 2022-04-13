Viral Photos of the Day: Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor stun at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's mehendi

Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor were seen wearing beautiful Indian outfits for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities.
On Wednesday, Bhatts and Kapoors had a busy day as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are going to tie the knot on Thursday. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and others were seen wearing beautiful Indian outfits for the pre-wedding festivities.
1. Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor was seen wearing a yellow suit when she arrived for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities.
2. Neetu Kapoor- Riddhima Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor are excited to welcome Alia Bhatt as she is going to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor.
3. Shaheen Bhatt
Shaheen Bhatt arrived with her mother in a gorgeous Indian outfit when she arrived for her sister Alia Bhatt's wedding.
4. Shweta Bachchan
Shweta Bachchan also arrived for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities.
5. Soni Razdan
Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan was looking very happy when she arrived for her daughter's mehendi.