Viral Photos of the Day: Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor stun at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's mehendi

On Wednesday, Bhatts and Kapoors had a busy day as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are going to tie the knot on Thursday. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and others were seen wearing beautiful Indian outfits for the pre-wedding festivities.