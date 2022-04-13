Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor stun at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's mehendi

Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor were seen wearing beautiful Indian outfits for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 13, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

On Wednesday, Bhatts and Kapoors had a busy day as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are going to tie the knot on Thursday. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and others were seen wearing beautiful Indian outfits for the pre-wedding festivities.

1. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor
1/5

Karisma Kapoor was seen wearing a yellow suit when she arrived for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities. 

2. Neetu Kapoor- Riddhima Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor- Riddhima Kapoor
2/5

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor are excited to welcome Alia Bhatt as she is going to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor.

3. Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt
3/5

Shaheen Bhatt arrived with her mother in a gorgeous Indian outfit when she arrived for her sister Alia Bhatt's wedding.

4. Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan
4/5

Shweta Bachchan also arrived for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities.

5. Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan
5/5

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan was looking very happy when she arrived for her daughter's mehendi.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.