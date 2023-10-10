Search icon
Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Bollywood actors, on Wednesday, were seen giving us fashion goals in casuals.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 10, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

Bollywood stars never fail to impress us with their style, they sure know how to carry themselves even in casuals. On Wednesday, Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and other celebs were seen giving us fashion goals in casuals. 

Take a look:

1. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
1/5

Kangana Ranaut looked beautiful in a beautiful white dress, she shared her adorable photos on Instagram.



2. Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora
2/5

Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora were giving us major fashion goals, they were spotted together with their dog.



3. Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha
3/5

Richa Chadha was looking gorgeous in a black outfit, she was seen posing for paps.



4. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda
4/5

Pulkit Samrat and his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda were spotted together, were giving us couple goals. 



5. Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry
5/5

Mahima Chaudhry was spotted at an event in a white dress, she still mesmerises us with her smile.



