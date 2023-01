Viral Photos of the Day: Rhea Chakraborty looks beautiful in saree, Ananya Panday poses for paps

Ananya Panday, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and others were spotted in casuals.

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebs Rani Mukerji and Rhea Chakraborty were looking beautiful in traditional sarees. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and others were spotted in casuals.

1. Rhea Chakraborty

1/6 Rhea Chakraborty was looking beautiful in a gorgeous saree at Durga Puja in Mumbai.

2. Rani Mukerji

2/6 Rani Mukerji was seen wearing a beautiful red saree at Durga Puja.

3. Ananya Panday

3/6 Ananya Panday was seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

4. Ranveer Singh

4/6 Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a parrot green track suit on Tuesday.

5. Neetu Kapoor

5/6 Neetu Kapoor was spotted in casual outfits outside Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set.

6. Karan Johar