Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps

Rashmika Mandanna promoted Goodbye with her director, whereas Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Oct 06, 2022, 11:07 PM IST

Paparazzi had a quite hectic day on Thursday as several celebrities were spotted in the city, and they added more charm in Mumbai with their presence. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Rashmika Mandanna, Vikas Bahl

Rashmika Mandanna, Vikas Bahl
1/5

Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna and director Vikas Bahl were spotted promoting their dramedy in the city. 

2. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
2/5

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. The actor looking charming in his blue casuals. 

3. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra
3/5

Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra was also captured in Mumbai. The actor always make a statement, and he continues to dazzle the paparazzi. 

4. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi
4/5

The Gully Boy's MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted slaying in his style at the airport. 

5. Shruti Hassan

Shruti Hassan
5/5

Let's end the list with the oomph factor. Shruti Hassan was also spotted in Mumbai, and she dazzled the lens in all-black outfit. 

