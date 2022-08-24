Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna promote Brahmastra, Taapsee Pannu snapped outside salon

Here are the most trending photos of your favourite celebrities featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and others.
On Wednesday, August 24, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and SS Rajamouli promoted Brahmastra in Chennai, whereas Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher met the media to celebrate the success of Karthikeya 2. Check out the most viral photos of your favourite celebrities. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjunga promote Brahmastra
Ranbir Kapoor began the on-ground promotions of his upcoming film Brahmastra with the co-star Nagarjuna and the maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli in Chennai.
2. Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna enjoy South Indian meal
After attending the press conference, the trio relished a traditional South Indian meal on the banana leaf in the capital of Tamil Nadu.
3. Kareena Kapoor Khan attends a car launch event
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, attended the launch event of a new car in Mumbai.
4. Taapsee Pannu spotted outside salon
The Dobaaraa star Taapsee Pannu looked cheerful as she was spotted outside the Kromakay salon in Juhu.
5. Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher celebrate Karthikeya 2 success
Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher attended a press conference and celebrated the success of their recently released mystery thriller Karthikeya 2.
6. Rhea Chakraborty poses for paparazzi
Rhea Chakraborty, who is often targeted for Sushant Singh Rajput's death, posed for the shutterbugs when she was seen outside a salon in Bandra.