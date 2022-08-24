Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna promote Brahmastra, Taapsee Pannu snapped outside salon

Here are the most trending photos of your favourite celebrities featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and others.

On Wednesday, August 24, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and SS Rajamouli promoted Brahmastra in Chennai, whereas Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher met the media to celebrate the success of Karthikeya 2. Check out the most viral photos of your favourite celebrities. (All images: Viral Bhayani)