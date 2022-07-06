Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor promotes Shamshera, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

From Ranbir Kapoor promoting Shamshera to Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria promoting Ek Villain Returns, here are the most viral photos of the day.
On Wednesday, July 6, celebrities were seen promoting their films in Mumbai. From Ranbir Kapoor promoting Shamshera to Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra promoting HIT: The First Case, here are the most viral photos of the day. (All photos: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ranbir Kapoor promotes Shamshera
Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting his upcoming period actioner Shamshera, slated to release on July 22. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the leads.
2. Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals
Aditya Roy Kapur, who was most recently seen in Rashta Kavach Om co-starring Sanjana Sanghi and Jackie Shroff, was spotted outside the T-Series office in Mumbai.
3. Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria promote Ek Villain Returns
Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria promoted Ek Villan Returns slated to release on July 29. The sequel to Ek Villain also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani in lead roles.
4. Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra promote HIT: The First Case
Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra were seen promoting their thriller HIT: The First Case slated to release on July 15. It is the remake of the Telugu film of the same name.
5. Rhea Chakraborty snapped outside her gym
The Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumoured girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai.
6. Nushrratt Bharuccha poses in new hairstyle
Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was most recently seen playing a condom sales girl in Janhit Mein Jaari, was spotted outside a saloon and happily posed in her new hairstyle.