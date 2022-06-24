Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor launches Shamshera trailer, Kartik Aaryan poses with McLaren GT

Friday turned out to be a colourful day as the biggest of celebs were spotted in the city.

On one side Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor launched the trailer of Shamshera. On the other side, Ranveer Singh launched the trailer of Ranveer VS Wild with BearGrylls. Let's take a look at the major events of the day. (Photo credit: Viral Bhayani)