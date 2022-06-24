Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor launches Shamshera trailer, Kartik Aaryan poses with McLaren GT

Friday turned out to be a colourful day as the biggest of celebs were spotted in the city.
On one side Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor launched the trailer of Shamshera. On the other side, Ranveer Singh launched the trailer of Ranveer VS Wild with BearGrylls. Let's take a look at the major events of the day. (Photo credit: Viral Bhayani)
1. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor
We start our list with lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The duo was spotted at the airport, and they headed for a mini-vacation in Paris, celebrating Kapoor's 37th birthday.
2. Team JugJugg Jeeyo
Team JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli were spotted promoting their film at a reality show.
3. Ranbir Kapoor- Sanjay Dutt- Vaani Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor were spotted launching the trailer of their upcoming film Shamshera. The trio latter was spotted at the airport as they headed for launching the trailer in different cities.
4. Kartik Aaryan- Bhushan Kumar
Kartik Aaryan arrived at the T-Series office in his new swanky McLaren GT. The sports car was gifted by his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar, and they posed with the big toy.
5. R Madhavan
The evergreen handsome R Madhavan was spotted promoting his upcoming flick Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
6. Ranveer Singh
We end this list on a high note, and when it comes to maddening energy, no one can outrun Ranveer Singh. The Padmavat star was spotted at the trailer launch of Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls.