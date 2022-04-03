Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor gives major cool-dude vibes, Mira Rajput steps out with daughter

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor was seen giving major cool-dude vibes.
Bollywood celebrities never fail to impress us with their looks, they often give us goals. On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor was seen giving major cool-dude vibes. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was spotted at Juhu PVR with his mother and kids.
Check out how other celebrities spent their day:
1. Rani Mukerji
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji on Sunday was seen wearing a white top and brown bottoms. The actress was busy on her phone.
2. Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was seen hanging out with her daughter in Mumbai.
3. Ranbir Kapoor
The Cutest Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday was giving major cool dude vibes. He was seen posing for the cameras.
4. Amrita Arora
Amrita Arora on Sunday stepped out with her family. She was seen wearing waving at the paps.
5. Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan was spotted at Juhi PVR with his mother and kids.