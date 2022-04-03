Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor gives major cool-dude vibes, Mira Rajput steps out with daughter

Bollywood celebrities never fail to impress us with their looks, they often give us goals. On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor was seen giving major cool-dude vibes. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was spotted at Juhu PVR with his mother and kids.

Check out how other celebrities spent their day: