Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2943816
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor gives major cool-dude vibes, Mira Rajput steps out with daughter

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor was seen giving major cool-dude vibes.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 03, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Bollywood celebrities never fail to impress us with their looks, they often give us goals. On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor was seen giving major cool-dude vibes. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was spotted at Juhu PVR with his mother and kids. 

Check out how other celebrities spent their day:

1. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji
1/5

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji on Sunday was seen wearing a white top and brown bottoms. The actress was busy on her phone.

2. Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput
2/5

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was seen hanging out with her daughter in Mumbai.

3. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
3/5

The Cutest Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday was giving major cool dude vibes. He was seen posing for the cameras.

4. Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora
4/5

Amrita Arora on Sunday stepped out with her family. She was seen wearing waving at the paps.

5. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan
5/5

Hrithik Roshan was spotted at Juhi PVR with his mother and kids. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more
Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India
This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..
6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs
Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Daughter gifts father brand new car, his reaction wins internet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews