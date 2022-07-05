Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor flaunts toned abs, Ananya Panday stuns in floral co-ord set

From Ranbir Kapoor flaunting his toned abs to Ananya Panday looking stunning in a floral co-ord set, here are the most viral photos of the day.
On July 5, Bollywood stars were seen promoting their upcoming films across several cities. Taapsee Pannu and Mithali Raj promoted the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu in Mumbai and Rajkummar Rao was seen promoting his thriller HIT: The First Case in Kolkata. Both the films are scheduled to release on the same date, i.e July 15. (All photos: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his toned abs
Ranbir Kapoor looked hot and handsome in the recent promotional shoot for his upcoming period action film Shamshera, when he flaunted his toned abs while wearing a maroon jacket with matching pants, but with no shirt.
2. Ananya Panday stuns in orange floral co-ord set
Ananya Panday, who will be seen next in the sports drama Liger which marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda, was seen in a gorgeous orange floral co-ord set at an event in Mumbai.
3. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with their kids
Popular Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted with their small kids Guriq Singh and Mehr Dhupia Bedi at the airport.
4. Rajkummar Rao promotes HIT: The First Case
Rajkummar Rao was seen promoting his upcoming action thriller HIT: The First Case, which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, in the city of joy Kolkata.
5. Taapsee Pannu and Mithali Raj promote Shabaash Mithu
Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Shabaash Mithu sees her portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Both the ladies were seen promoting the sports biopic in Mumbai.
6. Elli AvrRam at the airport
Elli AvrRam, who made her presence felt in Bollywood after her stint in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, was spotted at the airport in an all-black outfit.