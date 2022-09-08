Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji attend Brahmastra screening

Thursday has been an eventful day of the week. Let's take a look at the grand events that took place.
On one side, Hrithik Roshan launched the Vikram Vedha Hindi remake's trailer. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji arrived at the Brahmastra screening and greeted the fans. Let's take a look at other events of the day. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Team Vikram Vedha
The team of Vikram Vedha led by Hrithik Roshan launched the trailer of the Hindi remake of the Tamil film. Other attendees include Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Bhushan Kumar and others.
2. Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt
The terrific trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt celebrate their hard work, their film Brahmastra among fans and they organised a grand screening of the film.
3. Mahesh Bhatt- Shaheen Bhatt
Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt attended the special screening of Brahmastra.
4. Neha Sharma
Kya Super Kool Hai Hum star Neha Sharma was also spotted in the city. The actress always impresses her fans with her dedication to fitness.
5. The fandom of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
This photo might not go well with netizens who supported the boycott culture. This photo proves that Ranbir and Alia enjoy a loyal fanbase, despite online trolling and cancel culture.
6. Sidharth Malhotra
We finish our list with the name of Lord Ganesha. Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Bappa with his family.