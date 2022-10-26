Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar sets fashion goals, Aditya Seal distributes sweets

Double XL stars Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha, Ram Setu actor Akshay Kumar, and Janhvi Kapoor were giving us major fashion goals.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Oct 26, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

On Wednesday, Aditya Seal was seen distributing sweets to the paps. Meanwhile, Double XL stars Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha, Ram Setu actor Akshay Kumar, and Janhvi Kapoor were giving us major fashion goals.

1. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was spotted in a casual hoodie and black pants teamed up with white shoes. 

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was looking beautiful in a multi-colour traditional suit. She was looking beautiful while posing for the cameras. 

3. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi was giving us major fashion goals while promoting her upcoming film Double XL. 

4. Sonakshi Sinha

Double XL star Sonakshi Sinha was seen donning a colourful lehenga and looking gorgeous. 

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was seen promoting his film Ram Setu in a white shirt. 

6. Aditya Seal

 Aditya Seal distributed sweets to the paps. He was looking handsome in a stylish mahroom red kurta.

