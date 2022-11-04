Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling

On one side Priyanka Chopra posed for paps, on the other side Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte interacted with the media for their upcoming film.
Friday turned busy for the paparazzi as Palak Muchhal's mehandi ceremony, Priyanka Chopra graced an event in Mumbai, and Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte promoted their upcoming film. Let's take a look at other celebrities spotted in the city. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Priyanka Chopra
We start the list with the Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Quantico star was spotted at an event in Mumbai.
2. Rishab Shetty
Next, we have Kantara superstar and director Rishab Shetty who was spotted promoting his film in Mumbai.
3. Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte
Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte were spotted promoting their upcoming crime-thriller Monica, O My Darling.
4. Palak Mucchal
The popular singer Palak Mucchal will soon tie the knot with music composer Mithoon. The bride-to-be was glowing in her mehandi ceremony.
5. Karan Kundrra
We complete the list with Karan Kundrra. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant was spotted with his father, and they both gracefully posed for the paps.