Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan stun in casuals

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan stunned in casuals while Parineeti Chopra was looking cool in white shorts.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 03, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebs were seen giving us major OOTD goals. Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan stunned in casuals while Parineeti Chopra was looking cool in white shorts.

Take a look:

1. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
1/5

Parineeti Chopra was seen in white shorts and a neon green top. She was seen waving at the cameras.

2. Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam
2/5

Yami Gautam was looking very pretty in a red traditional kurta.

3. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
3/5

Sara Ali Khan was seen posing in a white t-shirt and shorts.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
4/5

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a multi-colour tights and a crop top.

5. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
5/5

Shah Rukh Khan was seen posing with his fans on the occasion of Eid.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.