Viral Photos of the Day: Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan stun in casuals

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan stunned in casuals while Parineeti Chopra was looking cool in white shorts.
On Tuesday, Bollywood celebs were seen giving us major OOTD goals. Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan stunned in casuals while Parineeti Chopra was looking cool in white shorts.
Take a look:
1. Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra was seen in white shorts and a neon green top. She was seen waving at the cameras.
2. Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam was looking very pretty in a red traditional kurta.
3. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan was seen posing in a white t-shirt and shorts.
4. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a multi-colour tights and a crop top.
5. Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan was seen posing with his fans on the occasion of Eid.