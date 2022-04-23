Search icon
Viral Photos of the day: Palak Tiwari promotes her song, Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai

On one side Will Smith was spotted in Mumbai. On the other side, Alia Bhatt returned to the city.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 23, 2022, 09:28 PM IST

From East to West, Hollywood to Bollywood, it's been an eventful day for the paparazzi as many A-listers were spotted in the city. Let's take a look at the celebs spotted during the day.  

1. Will Smith

Will Smith
1/6

Hollywood star, Oscar winner actor Will Smith was spotted at the Kalina airport. This was his first public appearance after the infamous slap-incident with actor Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards. 

2. Palak Tiwari with Aditya Seal

Palak Tiwari with Aditya Seal
2/6

Palak Tiwari was spotted with actor Aditya Seal and singer Diksha Toor for the promotions of their newly-released single Mangta Hai Kya. 

3. Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur
3/6

Jersey star Mrunal Thakur was spotted having lunch in a posh restaurant of Mumbai. 

4. Anil Kapoor- Harshvardhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor- Harshvardhan Kapoor
4/6

The dynamic father-son duo, Anil Kapoor-Harshvardhan Kapoor was spotted promoting their upcoming film Thar. 

5. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal
5/6

The Sanju actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the airport, leaving the city for the shoot. 

6. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
6/6

Bollywood's new dulhaniya Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai after shooting Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. 

