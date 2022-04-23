Viral Photos of the day: Palak Tiwari promotes her song, Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai

On one side Will Smith was spotted in Mumbai. On the other side, Alia Bhatt returned to the city.
From East to West, Hollywood to Bollywood, it's been an eventful day for the paparazzi as many A-listers were spotted in the city. Let's take a look at the celebs spotted during the day.
1. Will Smith
Hollywood star, Oscar winner actor Will Smith was spotted at the Kalina airport. This was his first public appearance after the infamous slap-incident with actor Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards.
2. Palak Tiwari with Aditya Seal
Palak Tiwari was spotted with actor Aditya Seal and singer Diksha Toor for the promotions of their newly-released single Mangta Hai Kya.
3. Mrunal Thakur
Jersey star Mrunal Thakur was spotted having lunch in a posh restaurant of Mumbai.
4. Anil Kapoor- Harshvardhan Kapoor
The dynamic father-son duo, Anil Kapoor-Harshvardhan Kapoor was spotted promoting their upcoming film Thar.
5. Vicky Kaushal
The Sanju actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the airport, leaving the city for the shoot.
6. Alia Bhatt
Bollywood's new dulhaniya Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai after shooting Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.