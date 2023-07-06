Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khn spotted at Mumbai airport

Huma Qureshi was looking stunning in white outfit when she appeared at Tarla screening.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 06, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

On Thursday, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted at the airport. Sara Ali Khan was also seen posing with her brother, their photos went viral on social media.

Take a look:

1. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi
1/5

Huma Qureshi was seen giving us major fashion goals at Tarla screening. 



2. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan
2/5

On Thursday, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport. He was seen waving at the paps.



3. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
3/5

Sara Ali Khan was also spotted with her brother Ibrahim at Mumbai's airport. 



4. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar
4/5

Bhumi Pednekar was looking gorgeous in her outfit, she was seen flaunting her beautiful smile in front of the cameras.



5. Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari
5/5

Palak Tiwari was seen in casuals at Mumbai airport, she was looking pretty.



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Building collapses in national capital, many feared trapped inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.