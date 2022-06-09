Viral Photos of The Day: Nushrratt Bharuccha stuns in white, Pankaj Tripathi poses with Rasika Duggal

One of the most popular jodi of OTT was spotted on Thursday, and that was enough to call it as 'moment of the day.'

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abram Khan, let's enjoy the first monsoon of the year, with your favourite celebrities spotted during the day. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Nushrratt Bharuccha

1/6 We start the list with Janhit Mein Jaari actress Nushrratt Bharuccha. The star was looking like a boss lady in a white blazer.

2. Shilpa Shetty with Sonakshi Sinha

2/6 Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha was spotted shooting for Shilpa Shetty's chat show Shape of You.

3. Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia, Shilpa Shetty

3/6 Shilpa Shetty also hosted her Nikamma co-stars on to chat show, and Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia were spotted on the Shape of You sets.

4. AbRam Khan

4/6 Shah Rukh Khan's little price AbRam Khan was also spotted in the city, and as usual, he was looking adorable.

5. Pankaj Tripathi- Rasika Duggal

5/6 Mirzapur stars Akanda Tripathi aka Pankaj Tripathi and Beena Tripathi aka Rasika Duggal were spotted at an event. Well, seeing them together makes us more excited for Mirzapur 3.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan