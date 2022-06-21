trendingPhotosDetail

English

Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi sizzles in sexy dress, Neetu Kapoor, Suhana Khan win internet with their smiles

On Tuesday, Nora Fatehi was looking hot in a sexy orange dress. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Suhana Khan won hearts with their beautiful smiles. Neetu Kapoor was seen posing for the cameras in an orange saree.

1. Neetu Kapoor

1/6 Neetu Kapoor was looking beautiful in an orange saree. She was seen posing for the cameras outside Dance Deewane Juniors' set.

2. Kartik Aaryan

2/6 Kartik Aaryan was looking in a blue shirt and denim pants.

3. Suhana Khan

3/6 Suhana Khan was seen smiling when she stepped out of her car in casuals.

4. Nora Fatehi

4/6 Nora Fatehi was looking very hot in a sexy orange outfit. She was posing outside the Dance Deewane Juniors' set.

5. Tara Sutaria

5/6 Tara Sutaria was raising the temperature in a printed co-ord set.

