Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2962564
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi sizzles in sexy dress, Neetu Kapoor, Suhana Khan win internet with their smiles

On Tuesday, Nora Fatehi was looking hot in a sexy orange dress. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Suhana Khan won hearts with their beautiful smiles. Neetu Kapoor was seen posing for the cameras in an orange saree.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 21, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

On Tuesday, Nora Fatehi was looking hot in a sexy orange dress. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Suhana Khan won hearts with their beautiful smiles. Neetu Kapoor was seen posing for the cameras in an orange saree.

Take a look:

1. Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor
1/6

Neetu Kapoor was looking beautiful in an orange saree. She was seen posing for the cameras outside Dance Deewane Juniors' set.

2. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
2/6

Kartik Aaryan was looking in a blue shirt and denim pants.

3. Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan
3/6

Suhana Khan was seen smiling when she stepped out of her car in casuals.

4. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
4/6

Nora Fatehi was looking very hot in a sexy orange outfit. She was posing outside the Dance Deewane Juniors' set.

5. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria
5/6

Tara Sutaria was raising the temperature in a printed co-ord set.

6. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
6/6

Janhvi Kapoor was looking cute in a casual white outfit. She was giving major summer vibes. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels
5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses
PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics
After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos
Top electric cycles to buy in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Plane carrying 62 people crashes in residential area in Brazil's Sao Paulo
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews