Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3053773
HomePhotos

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Here's a look at the Bollywood celebs who raised the temperature with their sizzling looks.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 29, 2023, 12:01 AM IST

On Friday, Suhana Khan was seen stepping out looking adorable in the city, Disha Patani was seen slaying on a date with rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex Ilic and Deepika Padukone impressed everyone with her airport look. 

 

1. Disha Patani looks sizzling hot

Disha Patani looks sizzling hot
1/5

Disha Patani turned heads as she stepped out for a dinner date with rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex Ilic. The actress could be seen wearing a white bralette and black joggers and also shared pics on her Instagram. 

 

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Nora Fatehi raises the temperature

Nora Fatehi raises the temperature
2/5

Nora Fatehi took the internet by storm with her look at the promotional event of her dance reality show. The actress was seen donning a grey color mini skirt which she paired with a plunging neckline top and matching blazer. 

 



3. Suhana Khan spotted in the city

Suhana Khan spotted in the city
3/5

Suhana Khan who will soon be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, stepped out in Mumbai on a rainy day in lime green dress and looked absolutely stunning 

 



4. Deepika Padukone’s airport look

Deepika Padukone’s airport look
4/5

Deepika Padukone turned heads with her classy airport look. The actress was seen dressed in an all black outfit and finished her look with a pair of sunglasses. The actress impressed the fans with her airport look. 

 



5. Huma Qureshi sizzles in red

Huma Qureshi sizzles in red
5/5

Huma Qureshi celebrated her birthday today. The actress was seen wearing a red thigh-high slit gown which has plunging neckline and grabbed attention with her sizzling looks at her birthday party.



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino
Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of mosque premises till Thursday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.