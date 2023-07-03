photoDetails

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in demin outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Bollywood and television stars on Monday were seen giving us major fashion goals.

On Monday, Malaika Arora was spotted in a multi-colour t-shirt when she was going for her yoga session. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli, RajKummar Rao, and other actors were giving us major fashion goals. Take a look:

1. Rajkummar Rao

1/5 Rajkummar Rao was spotted in a yellow shirt and white pants on Monday.



2. Nikki Tamboli

2/5 Nikki Tamboli was seen giving us major fashion goals in a denim outfit.



3. Varun Dhawan

3/5 Varun Dhawan was seen posing for the paps in casual t-shirt and denim pants.



4. Manushi Chhillar

4/5 Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar was looking gorgeous in a slit dress while posing for the paps on Monday.



5. Malaika Arora