Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in demin outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Bollywood and television stars on Monday were seen giving us major fashion goals.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 03, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

On Monday, Malaika Arora was spotted in a multi-colour t-shirt when she was going for her yoga session. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli, RajKummar Rao, and other actors were giving us major fashion goals. 

Take a look:

1. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao
1/5

Rajkummar Rao was spotted in a yellow shirt and white pants on Monday. 



2. Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli
2/5

Nikki Tamboli was seen giving us major fashion goals in a denim outfit.



3. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
3/5

Varun Dhawan was seen posing for the paps in casual t-shirt and denim pants. 



4. Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar
4/5

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar was looking gorgeous in a slit dress while posing for the paps on Monday. 



5. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
5/5

Malaika Arora was wearing a multi-colour t-shirt and shorts on Monday. She often motivates us to stay fit.



