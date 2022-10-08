Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Navya Naveli steps out with Jaya Bachchan, John Abraham promotes Tara vs Bilal

Saturday has been a busy day for the paparazzi. Let's check out the celebs spotted in the city.

On a sunny Saturday, John Abraham promoted his upcoming production Tara vs Bilal. On the other side, Navya Naveli was spotted with her Nani Jaya Bachchan at a multiplex. Kajal Aggarwal revealed the face of her baby boy, Neil, to the paparazzi. Let's check out other celebs papped in the city. (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonia Rathee

1/6
1/6

Let's start with Bollywood's action hero turned producer John Abraham. The Attack star was spotted promoting his upcoming production venture Tara vs Bilal with the leading stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee. 

2. Kajal Aggarwal and her family

Kajal Aggarwal and her family
2/6

Kajal Aggarwal was also spotted at the airport with her family. This was the first time she introduced her boy Neil to the paparazzi. 

3. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor
3/6

The Archies star Khushi Kapoor was also spotted in the city. Khushi is known for maintaining a panache look, and she was looking elegant in her outfit. 

4. Navya Naveli, Jaya Bachchan

Navya Naveli, Jaya Bachchan
4/6

Here's the best picture of the day, Navya Naveli was spotted with her nani Jaya Bachchan. These two were spotted at a multiplex, and Navya charmed the paps with her presence. 

5. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
5/6

Atrangi Re star Sara Ali Khan is particular about her health. Thus she never misses her pilates classes. 

6. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
6/6

We end our list with Bhediya star Varun Dhawan. Judwaa 2 star was also spotted at a multiplex, and he charmed the all-black look with his causal tee. 

