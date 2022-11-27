Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in red dress, Varun Dhawan watches Bhediya with fans

Here are the most viral photos of Bollywood celebs on Sunday, November 27.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 27, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

Here's how your favourite stars spent their Sunday in Mumbai. Watch out for the most trending pictures of the day here. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Malaika Arora's stylish red dress

Malaika Arora's stylish red dress
1/5

Malaika Arora attended the ACE Influencers and Business awards in a stylish red dress.

2. Varun Dhawan watches Bhediya with fans

Varun Dhawan watches Bhediya with fans
2/5

Varun Dhawan surprised his fans at a Mumbai theatre when he reached there unannounced and posed with them for selfies.

3. Varun, Amar, and Dinesh pose together

Varun, Amar, and Dinesh pose together
3/5

The Bhediya star posed with the film's director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan, owner of Maddock Films.

4. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose for paps

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose for paps
4/5

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were photographed while they went out for a dinner date.

5. Shilpa Shetty distributes free pizzas

Shilpa Shetty distributes free pizzas
5/5

Shilpa Shetty distributed free pizzas to the photographers at the launch of her new cafe titled Bizza.

