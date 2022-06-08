Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora, Shamita Shetty, Kiara Advani give major OOTD goals

Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Kiara Advani were giving us OOTD goals

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 08, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

Bollywood celebs never fail to stun her with their fashion sense, they always mesmerise us with their looks. On Wednesday, Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Kiara Advani were giving us OOTD goals.

Take a look:

1. Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was looking hot in satin top and denim pants.

2. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was giving us major OOTD goals, she was looking beautiful.

3. Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey was spotted in casuals while posing for the cameras. 

4. Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty was seen wearing a casual top and denim pants on her sister Shilpa Shetty's birthday. 

5. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani stunned her fans in denim shorts and a jacket. She was seen waving at the paps.

6. Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen was spotted with her daughter in casuals, in Mumbai. 

