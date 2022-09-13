Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Madhuri Dixit, Saif Ali Khan, Nia Sharma look stunning in their outfits

Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Nia Sharma and Alia Bhatt were seen posing for the cameras.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 13, 2022, 10:09 PM IST

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebs were looking amazing in their stylish outfits. Madhuri Dixit was looking pretty in a beautiful lehenga while Saif Ali Khan was seen promoting his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Other celebs including Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt were seen posing for the cameras. 

Take a look:

1. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit
1/6

Madhuri Dixit was looking no less than a princess in beautiful lehenga. 

2. Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma
2/6

Nia Sharma was seen flaunting her beautiful smile while posing for the paps. 

3. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan
3/6

Saif Ali Khan was seen promoting his upcoming film Vikram Vedha which also stars Hrithik Roshan. 

4. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy
4/6

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy was giving us major fashion goals in a gorgeous dress.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
5/6

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt was spotted in Bandra in a pink outfit. 

6. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
6/6

Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Varun Dhawan was looking cool in a blue sando. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
13-year-old girl dies after iron gate falls on her in Northeast Delhi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.