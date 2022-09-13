Viral Photos of the Day: Madhuri Dixit, Saif Ali Khan, Nia Sharma look stunning in their outfits

Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Nia Sharma and Alia Bhatt were seen posing for the cameras.
On Tuesday, Bollywood celebs were looking amazing in their stylish outfits. Madhuri Dixit was looking pretty in a beautiful lehenga while Saif Ali Khan was seen promoting his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Other celebs including Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt were seen posing for the cameras.
1. Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit was looking no less than a princess in beautiful lehenga.
2. Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma was seen flaunting her beautiful smile while posing for the paps.
3. Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan was seen promoting his upcoming film Vikram Vedha which also stars Hrithik Roshan.
4. Mouni Roy
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy was giving us major fashion goals in a gorgeous dress.
5. Alia Bhatt
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt was spotted in Bandra in a pink outfit.
6. Varun Dhawan
Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Varun Dhawan was looking cool in a blue sando.