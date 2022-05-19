Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Lock Upp contestants Anjali Arora-Ali Mercchant twin in white, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps

John Abraham, Karan Kundrra, Kartik Aaryan and many other stars were spotted in the city.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 19, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

On one side John Abraham was spotted promoting his last release Attack. On the other side, Kartik Aaryan was spotted in the final leg of his much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Let's take a look at the other celebs spotted in the day. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. John Abraham

The action star was spotted in the city promoting the OTT releasing of his last actioner Attack. 

2. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani who is ready with her next Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was spotted in the city. 

3. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was also spotted in the final leg of promotion for his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

4. Karan Kundrra

The telly world's lover boy Karan Kundrra was spotted posing in style for paps. 

5. Maniesh Paul- Govinda

Comic veteran Govinda was spotted with another funny man Maniesh Paul in the city, and they were all smiles for the paps. 

6. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan was spotted in the city giving out 'good vibes only.' The actor will soon be seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.  

7. Ali Mercchant- Anjali Arora

We end our list with Lock Upp contestants Anjali Arora and Ali Mercchant. They were twinning in white and posed for paps gracefully. 

