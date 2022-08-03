Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan spotted at airport, Karan Kundrra stuns in gym look

From Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar, check out the most viral photos of the celebrities from Mumbai on Wednesday, August 3.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 03, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan-Mona Singh and the team of Raksha Bandhan including Akshay Kumar and the director Aanand L. Rai were spotted at the Kalina airport on Wednesday, August 3 in Mumbai. Here are the other trending pictures of your favourite celebrities. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Aamir Khan and Mona Singh

Aamir Khan and Mona Singh
1/6

Aamir Khan, who plays the titular character in Laal Singh Chaddha, was spotted at the Kalina airport with Mona Singh who plays his mother in the film.

2. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
2/6

Kartik Aaryan, who has delivered the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year, was also spotted and posed for the paps in his unique style.

3. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor
3/6

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the sports drama Jersey, was spotted outside the Roy Kapur Films office in Mumbai.

4. Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul
4/6

Birthday boy Maniesh Paul, who turned 41 years on August 3, stunned in his casuals while posing for the shutterbugs.

5. Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra
5/6

Karan Kundrra, who recently hosted Dance Deewane Juniors and was part of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15, looked cool in his gym outfit.

6. Team Raksha Bandhan

Team Raksha Bandhan
6/6

Akshay Kumar, director Aanand L. Rai, and other Raksha Bandhan cast members Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna were also spotted at the Kalina airport.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2022 likely SOON at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.