Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria raise fashion bar in stylish outfits

Hero Panti 2 actress Tara Sutaria and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kiara Advani were looking glamorous while promoting their upcoming films.
Bollywood stars are busy promoting their films these days. From Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani to Kartik Aaryan, celebs on Monday were seen in their stylish outfits for the promotions of their movies. Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani were looking glamorous in their short outfits.
Take a look:
1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen promoting his upcoming film Heropanti 2 in a blue shirt and brown pants.
2. Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria were seen posing together while promoting Heropanti 2 on Tuesday.
3. Tara Sutaria
Hero Panti 2 actress Tara Sutaria was looking gorgeous in a black crop top and zebra printed short skirt.
4. Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan was spotted wearing brown coat-pants while at the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
5. Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani was looking glamorous in a red shimmery dress, teamed up with colour coordinated blazer.