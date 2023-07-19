Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Parineeti Chopra was seen wearing a black outfit while flaunting her beautiful smile.
On Wednesday, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra were seen giving us couple goals as they were looking adorable together. Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin was seen posing in a raincoat.
Take a look:
1. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen giving us couple goals as they were looking adorable together at the airport.
2. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor was spotted in an orange outfit on Wednesday.
3. Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra was looking beautiful in a black dress, she was seen flaunting her beautiful smile.
4. Neha Bhasin
Neha Bhasin was seen posing for the paps in gym wear and a raincoat as it was raining in Mumbai.
5. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora was spotted in casuals at Mumbai airport on Wednesday.