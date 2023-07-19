Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3052499
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Parineeti Chopra was seen wearing a black outfit while flaunting her beautiful smile.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 19, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

On Wednesday, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra were seen giving us couple goals as they were looking adorable together. Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin was seen posing in a raincoat.

Take a look:
 

1. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
1/5

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen giving us couple goals as they were looking adorable together at the airport. 

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor
2/5

Sonam Kapoor was spotted in an orange outfit on Wednesday. 



3. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
3/5

Parineeti Chopra was looking beautiful in a black dress, she was seen flaunting her beautiful smile. 



4. Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin
4/5

Neha Bhasin was seen posing for the paps in gym wear and a raincoat as it was raining in Mumbai. 



5. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
5/5

Malaika Arora was spotted in casuals at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. 



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore
In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Major mishap in Uttarakhand: 15 die of electrocution after transformer explodes at Namami Gange site
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.