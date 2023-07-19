trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

English

3052499

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Parineeti Chopra was seen wearing a black outfit while flaunting her beautiful smile.

On Wednesday, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra were seen giving us couple goals as they were looking adorable together. Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin was seen posing in a raincoat. Take a look:



1. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

1/5 Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen giving us couple goals as they were looking adorable together at the airport. cre_TrendingPhotos





2. Sonam Kapoor

2/5 Sonam Kapoor was spotted in an orange outfit on Wednesday.



3. Parineeti Chopra

3/5 Parineeti Chopra was looking beautiful in a black dress, she was seen flaunting her beautiful smile.



4. Neha Bhasin

4/5 Neha Bhasin was seen posing for the paps in gym wear and a raincoat as it was raining in Mumbai.



5. Malaika Arora

5/5 Malaika Arora was spotted in casuals at Mumbai airport on Wednesday.



cre Recommended Photos

cre Recommended Photo Four