Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani looks dreamy, Nia Sharma stuns in white

Enchanting divas like Kiara Advani and Nia Sharma are here to make your Friday colourful.
Friday has been a busy day for the paparazzi, as they were busy capturing your favourite celebs through their lens. So, let's take a look at the celebs spotted throughout the day. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Nia Sharma
The ultimate siren of social media, Nia Sharma was spotted promoting her song Hairaan with Kunal Roy Kapoor.
2. Kiara Advani
Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Kiara Advani was also spotted in Mehboob studio, Bandra. Advani looked dreamy in her uber-cool avatar.
3. Aditya Roy Kapoor- Sanjana Sanghi
Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi were spotted at the trailer launch of their upcoming actioner Om: The Battle Within.
4. Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra was spotted with a Mumbai police official, as the department gifted the actress with a special calendar.
5. Sidharth Malhotra
The Shershaah actor and Kiara's rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted in the city. It seems like the actor was quite in a hurry.
6. Bobby Deol
We end our list with Baba Nirala aka Bobby Deol. The Aashram star was spotted at a restaurant, and he was looking cool in a maroon tee and jeans.