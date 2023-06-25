Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Bollywood stars on Sunday were seen posing with their families.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 25, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

On Sunday, Neha Dhupia was seen buying fruits from a local fruit vendor in Mumbai. While Sunny Leone was seen posing with her family, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani were seen promoting their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Check Out their viral photos:

1. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
1/5

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are busy promoting their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, were spotted at the airport. 



2. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
2/5

Varun Dhawan was seen posing for a selfie with his fan at the Mumbai airport.



3. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera
3/5

Karishma Tanna was spotted with her husband Varun Bangera.



4. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone
4/5

Sunny Leone was seen posing with her family, they all were looking cute together.



5. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia
5/5

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia was seen buying fruits from a local fruit vendor. 



