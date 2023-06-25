Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Bollywood stars on Sunday were seen posing with their families.
On Sunday, Neha Dhupia was seen buying fruits from a local fruit vendor in Mumbai. While Sunny Leone was seen posing with her family, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani were seen promoting their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.
Check Out their viral photos:
1. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are busy promoting their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, were spotted at the airport.
2. Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan was seen posing for a selfie with his fan at the Mumbai airport.
3. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera
Karishma Tanna was spotted with her husband Varun Bangera.
4. Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone was seen posing with her family, they all were looking cute together.
5. Neha Dhupia
Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia was seen buying fruits from a local fruit vendor.