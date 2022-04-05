Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon give major OOTD goals

'KGF: Chapter 2 ' stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon were seen promoting their film.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 05, 2022, 10:01 PM IST

On Wednesday, 'KGF: Chapter 2 ' stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon were seen promoting their film. While Tejasswi Prakash bought a brand new Audi Q7. She went to receive the luxurious car with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. 

1. Yash

Yash
1/5

Rocky Bhai aka Yash was looking handsome in his beast look while he was promoting 'KGF: Chapter 2.'

2. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt
2/5

Sanjay Dutt was seen wearing a floral shirt and grey pants while promoting 'KGF: Chapter 2.'

3. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon
3/5

Raveena Tandon was seen wearing a red outfit, she was looking very pretty while promoting 'KGF: Chapter 2.'

4. Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra
4/5

Tejasswi Prakash bought a brand new Audi Q7 on Wednesday. She went with Karan Kundrra to receive her car.

5. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde
5/5

Pooja Hegde never fails to entertain us with her style statement. On Wednesday, she was looking gorgeous in a short denim dress.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.