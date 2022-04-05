Viral Photos of the Day: KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon give major OOTD goals

'KGF: Chapter 2 ' stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon were seen promoting their film.
On Wednesday, 'KGF: Chapter 2 ' stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon were seen promoting their film. While Tejasswi Prakash bought a brand new Audi Q7. She went to receive the luxurious car with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.
1. Yash
Rocky Bhai aka Yash was looking handsome in his beast look while he was promoting 'KGF: Chapter 2.'
2. Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt was seen wearing a floral shirt and grey pants while promoting 'KGF: Chapter 2.'
3. Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon was seen wearing a red outfit, she was looking very pretty while promoting 'KGF: Chapter 2.'
4. Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra
Tejasswi Prakash bought a brand new Audi Q7 on Wednesday. She went with Karan Kundrra to receive her car.
5. Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde never fails to entertain us with her style statement. On Wednesday, she was looking gorgeous in a short denim dress.